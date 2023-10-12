Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 59,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,847,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $240,279,000 after acquiring an additional 284,312 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

