Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 12,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 59,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

