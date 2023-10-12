Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

