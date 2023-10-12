Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

