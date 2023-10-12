Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.16.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

