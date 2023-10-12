Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average of $178.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

