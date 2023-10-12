Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 18.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $201,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.16. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.