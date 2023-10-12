Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average is $178.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

