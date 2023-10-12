Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

