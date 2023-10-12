Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aramark were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 905.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $95,987,000.

NYSE ARMK opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

