Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

