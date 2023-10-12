AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,521 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.44.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average is $180.42. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

