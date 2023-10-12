Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

