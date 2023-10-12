Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.81%.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

