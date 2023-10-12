Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Brady by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRC opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Brady’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.78%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

