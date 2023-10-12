CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,667,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,292,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,453,000 after purchasing an additional 703,221 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.