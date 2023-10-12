Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $468.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.15 and a 200 day moving average of $389.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

