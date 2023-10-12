CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI by 46.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CGI stock opened at $101.50 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on GIB

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.