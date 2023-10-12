Citigroup Trims Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Target Price to $33.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

