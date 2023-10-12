Crane (NYSE:CR) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,474,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

CR stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

