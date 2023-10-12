Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.28. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 1,436 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

