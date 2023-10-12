Creative Planning Acquires 2,483 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Creative Planning grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $46,169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 110.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 825,857 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

