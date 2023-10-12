Creative Planning Acquires 2,583 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.62. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.20 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.