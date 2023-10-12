Creative Planning Acquires 27,768 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,768 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.