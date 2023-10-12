Creative Planning Acquires 6,388 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

