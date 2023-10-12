Creative Planning Acquires 835 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,483,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $80.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.