Creative Planning Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

