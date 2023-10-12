Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.