Creative Planning Buys 13,067 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

