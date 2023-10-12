Creative Planning Buys 16,270 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHT

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.