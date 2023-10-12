Creative Planning Buys 21,412 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HMC opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $36.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

