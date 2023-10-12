Creative Planning Buys 6,154 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,725,000 after purchasing an additional 295,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,301,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 787.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $68.54.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.