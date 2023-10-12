Creative Planning Buys 8,306 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 213.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 555,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,055,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 171,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

RDY opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

