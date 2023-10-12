Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

