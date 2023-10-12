Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,494,807,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

