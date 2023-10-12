Creative Planning Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IT opened at $360.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.08 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.46.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

