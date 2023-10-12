Creative Planning Has $1.90 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Creative Planning raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

SM opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 4.33. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.