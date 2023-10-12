Creative Planning Has $2.01 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. State Street Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UMB Financial by 107.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 528,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,283,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,283,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

