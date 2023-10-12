Creative Planning Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.