Creative Planning Has $2.04 Million Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Creative Planning raised its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKX. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in POSCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 46,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKX. StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $133.09. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

