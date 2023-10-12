Creative Planning Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Creative Planning raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 574,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

