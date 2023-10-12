Creative Planning Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Creative Planning increased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.93%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

