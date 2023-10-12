Creative Planning Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after buying an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after buying an additional 698,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $115.18 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

