Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.