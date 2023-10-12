Creative Planning Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

