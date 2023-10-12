Creative Planning Increases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,835,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,170 ($38.80) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.93) in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.70) to GBX 3,200 ($39.17) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,880.00.

Relx Trading Up 0.7 %

RELX opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

