Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Haleon in the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Haleon during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.