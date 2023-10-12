Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Creative Planning raised its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 368.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Encore Wire by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $191.29 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.69. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Encore Wire

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.