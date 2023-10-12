Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of K opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,000 shares of company stock worth $41,684,410. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

