Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Creative Planning grew its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

